China tells citizens in Israel to leave 'as soon as possible'

BEIJING: China's embassy in Israel on Tuesday (Jun 17) urged its citizens to leave the country "as soon as possible", after Israel and Iran traded heavy strikes.

"The Chinese mission in Israel reminds Chinese nationals to leave the country as soon as possible via land border crossings, on the precondition that they can guarantee their personal safety," the embassy said in a statement on WeChat.

"It is recommended to depart in the direction of Jordan," it added.

After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign last week against targets across Iran, saying they aimed to prevent its arch-foe from acquiring atomic weapons – an ambition Tehran denies.

The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with US President Donald Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel's attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

Beijing's embassy said on Tuesday the conflict was "continuing to escalate".

"Much civilian infrastructure has been damaged, civilian casualties are on the rise, and the security situation is becoming more serious," it said.