Death toll jumps to 90 in China coal mine blast

BEIJING: The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China's Shanxi province has jumped to 90, state media reported on Saturday (May 23), in the country's deadliest coal mine disaster in over a decade.

The blast occurred at 7.29pm on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province.

A total of 247 workers were underground at the time, most of whom were brought to the surface by Saturday morning, Xinhua said.

Nine people remain missing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on authorities to "spare no effort" in treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations, while ordering a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

Premier Li Qiang echoed the instructions, calling for timely and accurate release of information and rigorous accountability.

Executives of the company responsible for the mine have been detained, Xinhua reported.

Footage published by state broadcaster CCTV showed helmeted rescuers carrying stretchers at the site, with ambulances visible in the background.

According to People's Daily, 156 people have been rescued. A total of 870 medical staff members, rescuers and police officers have been deployed.