China conducts combat readiness patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

BEIJING: China's military said on Friday (Oct 30) its naval and air forces conducted combat readiness patrols around Scarborough Shoal, which has long been a flashpoint in tensions between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea.

The People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, in a statement, said the patrols were a "necessary countermeasure in response to the Philippines' rights-violation and provocative acts", adding that it has strengthened such patrols this month.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing and the Philippine military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tensions between China and the Philippines resurfaced at the close of a two-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations defence gathering on Thursday, with Beijing accusing an unnamed Philippine politician of obstructing its participation in the event. Manila said China had been given an opportunity at the meeting to state its position.