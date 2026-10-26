China's Communist Party elite hold key talks on governance

BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping opened a key meeting of Communist Party elites in Beijing on Monday (Oct 26), state media said, which observers will be closely watching for clues as to the country's direction and future leadership.

Roughly 300 members of the ruling Communist Party's Central Committee in attendance at the meeting, called the fifth plenum, will be looking to tighten discipline within their ranks, according to state media.

That includes measures to reduce corruption and make cadres more effective and loyal.

Xi opened the session on Monday, presenting a draft decision by the Central Committee that "sets out strategic plans for strengthening full and rigorous Party self-governance", state news agency Xinhua reported.

Few details from the closed-door gathering, held under tight security, will be made known until it concludes on Thursday, but the timing of the meeting is crucial.

The fifth plenum comes ahead of a major party congress next year, where 73-year-old Xi is almost certain to secure a historic fourth term and oversee a leadership reshuffle.

Previous plenums have represented key moments for Xi to cement his authority.

The Chinese leader has waged a 14-year campaign against corruption that has purged thousands of officials, including dozens of the Central Committee.