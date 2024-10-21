China condemns attack on Myanmar consulate

BEIJING: China condemned on Monday (Oct 21) an attack on its consulate in Mandalay and urged Myanmar authorities to make every effort to arrest the perpetrators, a spokesperson of its foreign ministry said.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 2021 when the military ousted an elected civilian government in a coup, abruptly ending the impoverished country's tentative steps towards becoming a full-fledged democracy.

Last week's incident follows a surge in anti-China sentiment on social media in Myanmar, after its recent pressure on rebel groups to halt their fighting against the military regime.

A blast at 5pm on Friday caused no casualties but partially damaged the consulate premises, the ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, told a regular news conference.

China has lodged "serious representations" with authorities in Myanmar, calling for a thorough investigation and every effort to severely punish the perpetrators according to law, Lin said.

The Chinese consulate recently issued a reminder to all its citizens, businesses and groups in Myanmar to take heed of the security situation and adopt necessary precautions, he added.

A spokesman for Myanmar's military government was not immediately available for comment.

China's pressure for rebel groups to halt their fighting has fuelled suspicion among people in Myanmar that China is supporting the junta, further alienating many of those who oppose military rule.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's August visit to meet junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was also seen by some critics as an endorsement of the embattled military government.

Some activists in the Southeast Asian nation have voiced frustration at China's stance, calling it a significant barrier to the struggle for democracy.