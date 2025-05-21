China conducted drills near Taiwan on Lai's one year in office: State TV

BEIJING: China conducted amphibious drills in some of its closest waters to Taiwan as the self-ruled island's president marked one year in office, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, detested by Beijing, vowed on Tuesday (May 21) "to prepare for war to avoid war" and bolster the island's economic resilience.

That morning, China sent several "armoured vehicles" into waters off southern Fujian, the eastern Chinese province closest to Taiwan, CCTV said.

Footage of the drills released by the broadcaster's military outlet showed several camouflage-patterned tanks pushing off a sandy bank into the ocean.

Soldiers in orange life vests drove the tanks around floating obstacles, the roughly minute-long montage showed, backed by an operatic instrumental score.

"Soldier is our identity, training is our daily routine," said one member of the Chinese brigade, adding: "We are always ready to fight."

Sets of high-rises could be seen in the background of at least two frames.