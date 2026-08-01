China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

BEIJING: China's military conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 1).

The drills were held in the airspace and waters around the shoal, which China calls Huangyan Dao.

The Chinese military described the drills as a necessary response to actions by "certain countries" it said were undermining regional peace and stability.

It did not name any countries, but the Scarborough Shoal is also claimed by the Philippines, where it is known as Bajo de Masinloc.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Chinese military drillsaround the shoal.

The drills were to test and improve the combat readiness of China's forces to defend national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, the Chinese military said.

China issued a new policy on Saturday for the administration of the Huangyan Island National Nature Reserve - established in September 2025 - and said unauthorised fishing, mining, coral or giant clam extraction, and other harmful activities would be banned, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Violators of the ban will be held legally accountable, Xinhua said.

China Coast Guard will set up regular patrols around the reserve to deal with any illegal activities, Xinhua added.