China's snaps 4-month consumer decline but factory price deflation deepens

BEIJING: Consumer prices in China rose slightly in June, official data showed on Wednesday (Jul 9), snapping a four-month decline even as factory gate prices were bruised by a fierce trade war with Washington.

Chinese officials have been trying to revive sluggish domestic spending since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the government's official growth target at risk.

That comes just as leaders face heightened turmoil sparked by US President Donald Trump's trade war.

The consumer price index - a key measure of inflation - edged up 0.1 per cent year-on-year last month, according to data published by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The reading beat the 0.1 per cent drop forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists and was an improvement on the 0.1 per cent fall seen in May.

The flip into positive territory was "mainly due to the rebound in prices of industrial consumer goods", NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.

Dong noted that "policies of expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption continued to be effective".