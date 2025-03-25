‘Saving is the most important thing’: Why China’s trade-in scheme may not spark lasting change

SINGAPORE: Zhu Nan had been riding his trusty electric bike for more than five years, clinging to it even as its frame flaked with rust and battery wheezed through each ride.

Wear and tear was a problem, the 25-year-old Shanghai resident said - but what ultimately swayed him to upgrade was an official consumer goods trade-in programme he had recently heard about on TV.

A brand new e-bike would cost around 3,000 yuan (US$413), Zhu said, but under the scheme, he received a substantial discount of 1,000 yuan.

“This economic stimulation programme is literally giving money to us,” Zhu said.

“So I thought, why not take the chance and say goodbye to something I want to renew?”

HUGE NATIONWIDE PUSH

In a bid to bolster spending and revive its recovering economy, China launched an official consumer goods trade-in programme in Mar 2024 - a nationwide scheme encouraging its citizens to exchange their used electronics and household products like washing machines and refrigerators for discounts and rebates on new ones.

Chinese officials say the initiative has worked in boosting consumption significantly, generating 920 billion yuan in automobile sales and 240 billion yuan in appliance sales in 2024.



Equipment purchases also rose 15.7 per cent during that period while retail sales of home appliances increased 12.3 per cent.

The government is doubling down.

On Mar 16, it announced an expanded “Special Action Plan to Boost Consumption”, backing this year’s programme with 300 billion yuan in funding from ultra-long special treasury bonds - twice as much as last year.

The scheme has also expanded to include smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and bracelets under 6,000 yuan - which could be eligible for subsidies of up to 15 per cent.

And officials say early results have been promising.