China launches crackdown on ‘vulgar’ AI-altered videos

BEIJING: China has launched a month-long campaign to crack down on artificial intelligence (AI)-altered videos that “distort, parody or vulgarise” classic Chinese films, television dramas and animated works.

The special campaign, which began on Thursday (Jan 1), was launched by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), a ministry-level agency that oversees many major Chinese television and radio entities, including state broadcaster CCTV.

Spoof clips that “misappropriate and distort Chinese culture” will be taken down, NRTA said in a statement shared on WeChat on Dec 31.

Targets include AI-generated videos based on popular Chinese works like Journey to the West and Romance of the Three Kingdoms - as well as portrayals of “exemplary Chinese heroes and figures”.

Clips containing violent, bizarre or vulgar content, as well as those promoting “wrong values” that “violate public order and good customs”, will also be taken down, NRTA said.

“With the rapid development of generative AI, some online accounts have misused these tools to make subversive changes, bizarre deconstructions and vulgar adaptations of classic Chinese films, television dramas and animations,” NRTA said, also criticising such content as “bizarre” and “vulgar”.