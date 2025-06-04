China criticises Rubio remarks on 1989 Tiananmen protests

BEIJING: The United States, in its commemoration of the Tiananmen protests in 1989, "distorted" historical facts and attacked China's political system, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Jun 4).

China has lodged a complaint to the US side, a spokesperson at the Chinese ministry said at a regular news conference.

"The erroneous statements by the US side maliciously distort historical facts, deliberately attack China's political system and developmental path, and seriously interfere in China's internal affairs," said Lin Jian.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposes it. We have lodged a solemn protest with the US side."

"With regard to the political turmoil that took place in the late 1980s, the Chinese government has long since come to the clear conclusion that the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics is the choice of history and the people," he added.

Chinese tanks rolled into the square on Jun 4, 1989, and troops opened fire to end pro-democracy demonstrations. The Communist Party has never released a death toll, though rights groups and witnesses say the figure could run into the thousands.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday praised the courage of the Chinese people who were killed in the crackdown.

"Today we commemorate the bravery of the Chinese people who were killed as they tried to exercise their fundamental freedoms, as well as those who continue to suffer persecution as they seek accountability and justice for the events of Jun 4, 1989," Rubio said.

"The CCP actively tries to censor the facts, but the world will never forget," he said.

The events on and around the central Beijing square on Jun 4, 1989, are not publicly discussed in China and the anniversary is not officially marked.

"REFUSE TO FORGET HISTORY": TAIWAN PRESIDENT

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, in a post on Facebook on Wednesday, praised the courage of those who took part in the protests, saying "human rights are a concept shared by Taiwan and other democracies that transcend generations and borders".

"The commemoration of the Jun 4 Tiananmen incident is not only to mourn history, but also to perpetuate this memory," said Lai, who Beijing detests as a "separatist" and has rejected his repeated offers of talks.