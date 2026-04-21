China cuts petrol, diesel price caps for first time since Iran war began

BEIJING: China will lower domestic retail petrol and diesel price caps from Tuesday (Apr 21) night, marking its first cut this year as global oil prices retreated from their peaks of the Iran war.

The price drop will save a private car owner about US$3.23 to fill a 50 litre tank of 92-octane petrol.

Beijing has raised maximum retail prices for petrol and diesel three times since March as the war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, sent oil prices soaring.

The recent two rises were capped at around half the increase implied by China's pricing mechanism to shield consumers.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Retail petrol and diesel ceiling prices will fall by 555 yuan (US$81.44) and 530 yuan per metric ton, respectively, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

High petrol and diesel prices have sharply curbed retail consumption, leading to a surge in inventories at independent refineries and prompting widespread wholesale price cuts to clear stocks, Chinese consultancy Oilchem said.