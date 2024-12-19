China upholds death sentence for woman in high-profile child trafficking case

BEIJING: China on Thursday (Dec 19) upheld the death sentence for a child trafficker whose crimes shocked the nation and traumatised dozens of victims.

Yu Huaying, 60, separated at least 17 children from their parents and sold them to other families during the 1990s.

She was first handed the death penalty last year but appealed her sentence, a move that commonly results in clemency in China.

But state media reported on Thursday that a court in southwestern Guizhou province had rejected her appeal and upheld capital punishment.

"This ruling is final, and Yu Huaying cannot appeal again," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

"The case will now be submitted to the Supreme People's Court for review ... and then will enter the implementation stage," CCTV said.