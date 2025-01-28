China’s new face of AI: Who is DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng?

SINGAPORE: While Chinese AI firm DeepSeek drums up excitement as well as competition fears in Silicon Valley with the launch of its breakthrough R1 AI assistant, global attention has turned to founder Liang Wenfeng, a 40-year-old former hedge fund manager with a degree in artificial intelligence (AI).

Little is known about Liang outside of Chinese state media reports but speaking during a national dialogue session held last July, he talked about his vision of keeping costs affordable and challenging the Western artificial intelligence boom.

The wide-ranging interview saw him weighing in on the Hangzhou-based startup’s progress as well as China’s overall AI development.

“China’s AI cannot remain a follower forever,” Liang said, adding that Chinese companies had grown “accustomed to leveraging technological innovations developed elsewhere”.

“China must gradually transition from being a beneficiary to a contributor, rather than continuing to ride on the coattails of others.”

THE “SAM ALTMAN” OF CHINA

Liang hails from the city of Zhanjiang in China’s southern Guangdong province, known for its vast shipyards and engineering works.

Adept at mathematics, Liang enrolled at Zhejiang University, and graduated with a degree in AI, Chinese news outlet CGTN reported.

In 2015, he co-founded High-Flyer, a quantitative hedge fund relying on mathematical modelling, statistical analysis and computer algorithms to incorporate AI into trading strategies - predicting market trends and helping to make data-driven investment decisions.

Under his wing, the company grew its assets more than tenfold over a four-year span - from 1 billion yuan (US$138 million) in 2016 to more than 10 billion yuan by 2019, according to official information provided.

Tellingly, it also bought more than 10,000 Nvidia graphics processing units before US AI chip sanctions on China kicked in.