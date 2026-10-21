China defends DeepSeek after US ban of its AI from government systems

HONG KONG: China hit back on Tuesday (Oct 20) at a US ban on the use of Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek's products by federal civilian agencies and warned of retaliatory measures as the two AI powers race to develop the technology.

The Department of Homeland Security said the agencies should remove DeepSeek products as well as third-party products and services developed using DeepSeek from their IT systems, according to a notice made public on Monday.

The latest warnings reflect “the depth of strategic distrust between Beijing and Washington” even as US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping work hard to keep their personal relationship “warm and constructive”, said George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at Washington-based The Asia Group consultancy.

The Homeland Security order, dating back to late July, also blocks civilian agencies from procuring DeepSeek products and services.

DeepSeek's open-source models are widely available in countries including the United States and are mostly free to use.

The notice in the Federal Register alleges that DeepSeek’s models “present multiple threat vectors.” Concerns include that DeepSeek's servers are located in China and that Chinese authorities could potentially access private company infrastructure and sensitive US data, the order says.

Asked in Beijing about the US ban, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies”.

“China consistently opposes the overstretching of the concept of national security,” she told reporters.