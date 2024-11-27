China's defence minister Dong Jun under investigation for corruption: Report

BEIJING: China's Defence Minister Dong Jun has been placed under investigation as part of a wide-ranging anti-corruption probe, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday (Nov 27), citing current and former US officials.

If FT's report is confirmed, Dong would be the third consecutive serving or former Chinese defence minister to be investigated for alleged corruption.

Dong, a former People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy chief, was appointed defence minister in December 2023. His predecessor, Li Shangfu, was removed after seven months into the job.

Reuters and AFP have sought comment from China's foreign ministry.

China's military has undergone a sweeping anti-corruption purge since last year, with nine PLA generals and at least four aerospace defence industry executives removed from the national legislative body to date.

Dong last week declined to meet US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a meeting of defence ministers in Laos citing US actions over Taiwan, a move the Pentagon chief said last week was unfortunate.