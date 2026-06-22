China launches probe after media reports of contaminated diapers

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have launched an investigation after local media reported that a rash-causing irritant had been found in nappies from brands including Huggies, Beijing's market watchdog said on Monday (Jun 22).

A report from Chinese outlet Economic Information Daily last week said diapers from Huggies, Babycare and Bibabebe had tested positive for formamide, a toxic substance that can also cause dizziness.

The three diaper makers said in statements over the weekend that no formamide had been detected after third-party retesting.

Huggies said on Sunday it was taking legal action over "certain false, misleading and malicious brand-damaging information".

A probe has been launched with national health authorities, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in its statement.

"The relevant information will be promptly announced," the watchdog said, without specifying a timeline for the investigation.

It was not clear if the specific diapers accused of containing formamide were sold overseas.

Issues involving children and consumer safety are particularly sensitive in China, where in 2008 around 300,000 children fell ill due to contaminated milk powder.