China’s dog meat trade back in spotlight after celebrity canine reportedly stolen and eaten

BEIJING: The reported theft and consumption of a celebrity pet dog has reignited debate in China over the country's dog meat trade, prompting renewed discussion about animal protection laws and shifting public attitudes over the practice.

According to local reports, a border collie named Chutou was stolen while its owner was overseas, before being sold to a dog meat restaurant in central China for about US$25 and later eaten.

The internet-famous canine had more than 1.5 million followers on Chinese social media.

Its owner has filed a police report and is seeking legal redress, but experts say pursuing the case could be challenging.

While China currently has no national law explicitly banning the consumption of dog meat, it has introduced some regulatory changes in recent years.

In 2020, dogs were removed from the country's livestock catalogue and reclassified as pets. Major cities including Shenzhen and Zhuhai have also banned the consumption of dogs and cats.

“The broader issue is that because there is no legal supply chain for dog meat, many dogs entering the trade come from theft,” said animal rights lawyer An Xiang from Beijing Dexiang Law Firm.