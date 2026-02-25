What is behind China’s rapid rise as a pharmaceutical powerhouse?

SHANGHAI: The next time you take a new prescription drug, there is a growing chance it was first developed in a laboratory in China.

The country has become one of the biggest sources of new drug candidates entering human trials globally.

According to Goldman Sachs Research, 46 per cent of new drug molecules entering human trials worldwide in the first half of 2025 came from Chinese biopharma companies.

Much of this activity is happening in Zhangjiang, a district in Shanghai where the streets are named after famous scientists such as Thomas Edison and Cai Lun.

Once known mainly as a technology hub, the area has earned a new nickname in recent years – “Pharma Valley” – because of the large number of biotech firms based there.

These companies are becoming an important source of innovative drugs and an increasingly significant part of the global pharmaceutical supply chain.