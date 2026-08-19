Built for China, headed for the world: Chinese e-bike makers ramp up overseas push
China’s electric two-wheeler industry has scaled up rapidly, fuelled by its vast domestic market and improving product quality. But as growth at home slows, manufacturers are increasingly looking abroad.
SHANGHAI: They are quiet, quick and sometimes a little too close for comfort.
Throttle-operated electric bikes are restricted or banned in many jurisdictions, but they are an everyday sight in Shanghai.
For first-time visitors, their near-silent approach can take some getting used to. In China’s cities, however, such vehicles have become part of the infrastructure that keeps daily life moving.
They are widely used for last-mile deliveries, ferrying everything from coffee and meals to groceries, medication and household items, cheaply and within minutes.
Their convenience is not limited to delivery riders.
CHEAP AND CONVENIENT TRANSPORT
German national Sven Weckmann, a manager at a Chinese e-commerce company, rides an electric scooter to work.
“It's really a good way to get around, because it's much faster than biking and it's very hot here. And it's also faster than riding a car because during rush hour, there's some traffic jams. But if on the scooter, you just go,” he said.
For Weckmann, there are other practical advantages: Parking is free and readily available, while getting his vehicle on the road is relatively straightforward.
“You go to the shop, apply for it, and it takes maybe two or three days and you pay 200 (yuan), which is around US$30. And boom, you have your licence plate and then you're good to go.”
That ease comes about because registered e-bikes that meet China's national standards are treated more like bicycles rather than motorcycles.
Among the key requirements is a maximum design speed of 25kmh. Riders of compliant e-bikes also do not need to take driving lessons or pass a driving test.
That classification, and the relative ease of adoption, have helped create a massive domestic market for e-bikes.
According to market research firm GEP Research, about 68 million units were sold in China in 2025 – nearly 57 per cent of global e-bike sales.
Regulators also tightened national safety standards last year, strengthening requirements covering batteries, fire resistance and protection against modifications.
Intense competition at home also puts pressure on manufacturers to improve their products.
Weckmann said battery performance is one area where Chinese manufacturers have done well.
“They're really big (on) batteries ... and the main issue of (a) scooter is you need a good battery. If you have to charge it every day, it's not convenient,” he said.
He added that his vehicle only needs to be charged about once every four days, despite a 7km commute each way.
But China's e-bike market is already mature, with replacement purchases increasingly important to sales. Sluggish domestic consumption is also prompting manufacturers to look elsewhere for growth.
ADAPTING TO DIFFERENT MARKETS
Unlike electric cars, which benefit from established international frameworks for harmonising vehicle standards, Chinese e-bike makers have to navigate a more fragmented regulatory landscape overseas.
In Singapore, for example, throttle-operated e-bikes are not permitted. Power-assisted bicycles can provide motor assistance only while the rider is pedalling.
Japan, France and Germany also regulate which types of e-bikes can be used on public roads, with requirements varying between markets, while Hong Kong does not currently allow electric bicycles on public roads.
At an industry exhibition in early August in the eastern Chinese city of Yiwu, companies displayed models customised for different markets, reflecting differences in regulations and riding conditions.
Oscar Zheng, international trade centre general manager at electric vehicle company Zhejiang LVJU Vehicle Industry, said manufacturers have to adapt their products for individual markets.
“In the European Union, there are relatively strict requirements for electric two-wheelers on speed, motors and certification. In Brazil, for example, there are different rules for things like wheelbase, handlebars and electronic control systems,” he said.
“So we configure products for different countries to meet these requirements. We also cater to the different environmental conditions, like hilly terrain and dry climates.”
The potential export market is significant, particularly in Asia, where petrol-powered motorcycles still dominate the roads.
Efforts to cut pollution and carbon emissions, along with concerns over oil prices amid tensions in the Middle East, are boosting demand for electric alternatives.
China already dominates global production. The country's International Business Daily newspaper estimates that at least two out of every three e-bikes worldwide are made in the country.
While a large chunk of that is still sold within China, overseas sales are growing.
Exports of e-bikes rose 31.5 per cent year on year in the first half of 2026, according to Chinese customs data – more than twice the pace of the country's overall exports.
Zheng said China's manufacturing advantage extends beyond production scale to its wider supply chain.
"China’s supply-chain advantage is not just the industry’s scale of 50 to 60 million units a year. Its service system, parts support and quality control are also now in very good shape," he said.