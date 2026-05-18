Earthquake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate, buildings collapse

BEIJING: A magnitude-5.2 earthquake in China's southwest region of Guangxi early on Monday (May 18) killed two and forced more than 7,000 in the city of Liuzhou to evacuate as search and rescue operations continue and authorities warn of transport disruptions.

There were two confirmed deaths with one still missing, and four people were sent to the hospital, although none of them had life-threatening injuries, CCTV and state news agency Xinhua said.

State broadcaster CCTV identified the deceased as a couple - a 63-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman - and said search and rescue efforts for the missing person were ongoing.