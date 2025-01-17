China's economic growth among slowest in decades

BEIJING: China recorded one of its slowest rates of economic growth in decades last year, data showed Friday (Jan 17), as leaders nervously eye a potential trade standoff with incoming US president Donald Trump.

Beijing has in recent months announced its most aggressive support measures in years in a bid to reignite an economy that has suffered on multiple fronts, including a prolonged property market debt crisis and sluggish consumer spending.

But the economy grew by 5 per cent last year, official data from Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday, down from 5.2 per cent in 2023.

The growth took place in the face of a "complicated and severe environment with increasing external pressures and internal difficulties", the NBS said.

The economy was still facing "difficulties and challenges", officials admitted.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumer sentiment, were up 3.5 per cent - a major slump from the 7.2 per cent growth recorded in 2023.



But industrial output rose by 5.8 per cent, up from the 4.6 per cent the previous year.

The GDP growth rate is the lowest recorded by China since 1990, excluding the financially tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic.