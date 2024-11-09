China consumer prices rise at slower rate in October

SHANGHAI: China's consumer inflation rate slowed in October, official data showed Saturday (Nov 9), in a sign that demand remains sluggish in the world's number two economy.

The slowdown comes as authorities have been seeking to boost domestic activity as a property crisis weighs on confidence.

The consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose 0.3 per cent year-on-year in October, down from 0.4 per cent in September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The latest figure came in below the 0.4 per cent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The data was released after Chinese lawmakers on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to lift local government debt and boost spending.

While many major Western economies have been grappling with the threat of high inflation, China has instead been battling low or negative prices.

At the end of 2023, the country sank into deflation for four months, with the sharpest contraction in consumer prices in 14 years in January.

Factory-gate prices also slid 2.9 per cent year-on-year in October, compared to a decrease of 2.8 per cent in September, the NBS said on Saturday.

This extends a deflationary run that began in late 2022.