China mulls economy-boosting measures to counter 'severe situation'

BEIJING: China is prepared to take measures and has a "plentiful" toolbox to avoid an economic slump in the second half of the year, its commerce minister said on Friday (Jul 18) as he admitted it faced a "very severe and complex situation".

Growth hit 5.2 per cent in the second quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, but analysts have warned that more must be done to boost sluggish domestic consumption as exports face the knock-on effects of global trade turmoil.

Retail sales rose far less than expected last month and were much weaker than May, suggesting efforts to kickstart consumption have fallen flat.

"We are still facing a very severe and complex situation. Global changes are unstable and uncertain. Some of our policies will provide some new responses according to the times and circumstances," Wang Wentao told journalists at a news briefing.

"Our toolbox is plentiful, and we will be fully prepared."