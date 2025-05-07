China eases monetary policy to boost ailing economy

BEIJING: China on Wednesday (May 7) eased key monetary policy tools in a bid to boost its ailing economy as it struggles with the effects of weak consumption and United States President Donald Trump's trade war.

The country's leaders are battling to reignite growth, which has not fully recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic, crippled by sluggish domestic demand and a protracted property sector crisis.

That has been compounded by a punishing trade standoff that has seen the US president impose tariffs reaching 145 per cent on many Chinese products and Beijing retaliate with 125 per cent duties on imports from the US.

On Wednesday, the head of China's central bank, Pan Gongsheng, told a news conference that Beijing would cut a key interest rate and lower the amount banks must hold in reserve in order to boost lending.

He said Beijing's policies aimed "to support technological innovation, boost consumption, and promote inclusive finance, among other areas".

A persistent crisis in the property sector - once a key driver of growth - also remains a drag on the economy.

In an effort to boost demand, Pan also said the bank would cut the rate for first-time home purchases with loan terms over five years to 2.6 per cent, from 2.85 per cent.

The moves represent some of China's most sweeping steps to boost the economy since September.