How China's changing economy is reshaping trade with South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Years of rolling blackouts have pushed South Africans to look for new ways to keep the lights on.

For businessman Ketan Nydoo and his siblings' families, that meant installing rooftop solar panels and batteries bought from one of Johannesburg's many China Malls.

"We got frustrated to a certain point where, no, I'm not going to do this anymore. I'm going to go out and get the solar panels."

The system was affordable and easy enough for him to install himself.

“They gave us a very good price. I think it was about 30 per cent, if not more, cheaper than the larger stores,” he told CNA.

"(Some people) say, 'Oh, no, this is cheap. You can't trust it,'" he said. "(But) I've been running my system for six years."