China's Xi to hold talks with Egypt's Sisi in rare visit to country

CAIRO: Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to hold talks on Wednesday (Sep 2) with his Egyptian counterpart on his first visit to Cairo in a decade, under the shadow of looming US sanctions over financial links to Iran.

Xi arrived in Cairo on Tuesday evening with First Lady Peng Liyuan.

They were received by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and First Lady Entissar Amer.

On their way off the tarmac, they were greeted by a troupe of folk dance performers and flanked by two rows of teenagers wearing T-shirts bearing photos of Xi.

The two-day visit is expected to see the presidents sign a slate of economic agreements and discuss the fallout from the US-Iran war.