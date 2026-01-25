Chinese EV makers bet big on global expansion as domestic growth slows

SHENZHEN: Chinese electric vehicle makers are charging ahead with bold targets for 2026, even as signs of fatigue emerge in their home market.

With domestic demand slowing and competition intensifying, many are turning to consumers overseas to sustain growth, aided by a recent easing of trade tensions between China and the European Union.

Last week’s breakthrough agreement between Beijing and Brussels to introduce a price floor on Chinese-made EVs – which will replace EU-imposed tariffs of up to 35 per cent – is also offering exporters a timely reprieve.

TECH TAKES THE DRIVER’S SEAT

At the heart of this expansion drive is technology.

Chinese EV manufacturers are racing to differentiate themselves on the global stage through innovation, from artificial intelligence and autonomous driving to even flying cars.