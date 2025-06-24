China issues alert to citizens in Qatar after Iran strikes US base

DOHA: China’s embassy in Doha has urged its citizens to remain “highly vigilant” and adopt additional security precautions, following Iran’s missile attack on an American air base in Qatar on Monday (Jun 23).

“In view of the current security situation, the Chinese Embassy in Qatar once again reminds Chinese citizens in Qatar to remain highly vigilant and pay close attention to security risks,” the embassy said in an advisory issued on Monday evening.

Individuals are also advised to reduce “unnecessary outings”, and avoid visiting sensitive areas like the Al Udeid Air Base to ensure personal safety.

Iran threatened to retaliate against US forces after American bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend.

On Monday, it launched a missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base, located 30km southwest of Doha, which serves as a major regional hub for US military forces and hosts thousands of personnel.

The attack risks widening a conflict that began on Jun 13 with an Israeli strike on Iran targeting its nuclear programme and ballistic missiles.