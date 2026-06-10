The latest entrant to China’s companionship economy: AI Toys

SHANGHAI: There is a new competitor in China’s companionship economy. It can comfort you, suggest activities for your day and remember past conversations – all while fitting in the palm of your hand.

“You can talk to me about anything. I will always be with you,” chirps Fuzozo, a pocket-sized artificial intelligence companion in the shape of a furball.

The robot pet is one of China’s most popular AI companion toys, priced at 399 yuan (US$60).

The brainchild of Shanghai-based company startup Robopoet, Fuzozo’s software comprises a combination of various large language models, including a self-developed “multimodal emotion model” that delivers human-like interactions.