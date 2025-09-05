China to impose temporary duties on EU pork

BEIJING: China said on Friday (Sep 5) it would impose temporary anti-dumping duties on European Union pork imports, delivering another blow to shaky ties between the economic powerhouses as Brussels vowed to protect its producers.

The two sides have navigated a challenging relationship in recent years, complicated greatly by Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese authorities launched the probe into European pork imports last year during scrutiny by Brussels of Beijing's state subsidies for the domestic electric vehicle industry.

The investigation has "preliminarily determined that imports of relevant pork and pig by-products originating in the European Union are being dumped", a statement from China's commerce ministry said.

Authorities have decided to implement "provisional anti-dumping measures in the form of deposits", it added.

The European Commission described the allegations as "questionable".

"I can categorically assure you that we will take all the necessary steps to defend our producers," commission spokesman Olof Gill told a press conference.

The import duties range from 15.6 per cent to 62.4 per cent and will enter into force on Sep 10, the Chinese ministry of commerce said.

The provisional measures are still subject to its investigation, which had already been extended until December.

China - the world's leading consumer of pork - imported 4.3 billion yuan (US$604.3 million) in pork products from major European producer Spain alone last year, according to official Chinese customs data.

France, meanwhile, exported 115,000 tonnes of pork to China in 2024, according to industry association Inaporc.

"China is our top export market - we export parts not consumed in Europe, such as feet and ears," Anne Richard, director of Inaporc, told AFP.

Richard denied the dumping allegations and said the probe was "retaliatory".

"In fact, the prices of our pork feet are higher than if we sold them in Europe," she said.