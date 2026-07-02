Chinese electric scooter maker Luyuan apologises for risque advertisements that sparked controversy
The ads, which were subsequently removed, featured female models in various sexually suggestive poses.
BEIJING: Chinese electric two-wheeler brand Luyuan has apologised for a series of promotional ads which sparked backlash online over its risque messaging and use of sexually suggestive imagery.
The company is well-known in China for its e-scooters and e-bikes - and also operates more than 14,000 retail stores in over 80 countries and regions.
In one 30-second ad, a woman was seen lying down on an e-scooter with her legs propped up against the handlebars. Viewers took issue with suggestive shots that focused on the woman’s buttocks and it was deliberately angled to “cover her intimate areas”.
Another ad featured a woman in a dress, seen standing on the seat of an e-scooter, with one leg raised up - exposing her underwear. Others similarly showed female riders in suggestive poses.
All ads have since been taken down - and the company shared an official apology on Thursday (Jul 2).
It acknowledged that the videos had “sparked widespread online controversy and criticism” and said it took “full responsibility and will not make any excuses”.
“We extend our sincere apologies to netizens and users, as well as to the public who care about Luyuan,” the company said, adding that those responsible for the ad campaign “have been disciplined”.
It also launched a “full-platform content review” and remains “firmly committed to preventing similar incidents from happening again”.
The incident comes weeks after a similar online debacle, involving British hygiene brand Dettol which was harshly criticised over a controversial ad to promote laundry disinfectant - featuring a man who demanded a “clean” wife.
The campaign, which Dettol said was meant to “challenge sexism”, was instead heavily slammed by netizens for reinforcing harmful stereotypes.
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Hong Kong’s prison service also recently pulled a controversial ad after its anti-drug messaging backfired.
The ad was generated using AI and featured a four-member female K-pop group on stage - representing cannabis, ice, cocaine and etomidate - who later transform into old men behind bars.
The ad was widely mocked online for promoting drug use rather than discouraging it.
Chinese social media users mocked and criticised the latest Luyuan e-bike ad.
“What is the meaning of this,” wrote a Xiaohongshu user named Yue Chichi, who also shared screengrabs of the ads.
“Are your scooters not selling well so you’re resorting to such shady tricks?”
Users on Weibo questioned why the company chose to feature female models rather than middle-aged men - to demonstrate how to take afternoon naps on their vehicles.
“This (ad) doesn't even show the vehicle’s features or performance,” commented one Weibo user.
Another user, going by the handle Round Shadow, criticised the advertisement as “lousy”.