China jails Evergrande founder for life, fines firm more than US$2 billion

BEIJING: China on Thursday (Aug 20) sentenced the founder of embattled property giant Evergrande to life in prison and fined the company and an affiliate more than US$2 billion after a high-profile default five years ago.



Evergrande Group was the face of Chinese real estate, surfing a decades-long property boom as it peddled home-ownership dreams but its access to credit dramatically narrowed when the government introduced curbs on excessive borrowing and speculation.

The company defaulted in 2021 after struggling to repay creditors.



On Thursday, a court in south China fined the firm and its real estate arm a total of 15.82 billion yuan (US$2.4 billion).

It sentenced founder Xu Jiayin, known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese, to life for a list of crimes including "large-scale financial fraud".

"Xu Jiayin was sentenced for multiple crimes and fined, received a life sentence, with political rights revoked for life and all his personal property confiscated," the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court in Guangdong province said in a post on its WeChat account.