In careful protest, China Evergrande's investors press for action

SHENZHEN: Hundreds of Chinese investors who lost savings in the collapse of China Evergrande launched a coordinated campaign this month to press authorities for an update on the failed property developer, according to people with knowledge of the effort.

In the previously unreported action, small groups of disgruntled investors turned up at three Shenzhen government offices in succession to ask for an update on an investigation launched more than a year ago, the people told Reuters.

They said they hoped this method of applying pressure on officials would not be deemed as a form of unlawful public protest.

While the grassroots action is unlikely to shape the court-ordered liquidation of Evergrande, which failed with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, it shows how deep-seated frustration remains for the middle-class Chinese who saw their investments wiped out.

The cautious protests also come at a time when China’s government has been on high alert for signs of social strain caused by financial stresses from a slowing economy.

"If we don't speak out now, there will never be a chance," one of the Evergrande investors who participated told Reuters. Like others, the person asked not to be named because of the fear of reprisal by Chinese authorities.