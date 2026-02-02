China executes four more accused Myanmar scam centre leaders

BEIJING: China has executed four leading members of Myanmar-based scam syndicates, a Chinese court said on Monday (Feb 2), the second such announcement in less than a week as Beijing ramps up a crackdown on cross-border telecom fraud.

Fraud compounds where scammers lure internet users into fake romantic relationships and cryptocurrency investments have flourished across Southeast Asia, including in Cambodia and the lawless borderlands of Myanmar.

Initially, largely targeting Chinese speakers, the criminal groups behind the compounds have expanded operations into multiple languages to steal billions of dollars from victims around the world.

They used thousands of foreign workers - some willingly and some trafficked - to carry out the scams.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

In recent years, Beijing has stepped up cooperation with regional governments, and thousands of people have been repatriated to face trial in China's opaque justice system.

The latest announcement comes days after a court in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou said it had executed 11 people linked to telecom scam operations with the "Ming family criminal group".