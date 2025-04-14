China's exports beat forecast in March despite trade war woes

BEIJING: China said on Monday (Apr 14) that exports soared more than 12 per cent last month, beating expectations as businesses rushed to get ahead of swinging tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on his so-called "Liberation Day".

Beijing and Washington have been locked in a fast-moving, high-stakes game of brinkmanship since Trump launched a global tariff assault that has particularly targeted Chinese imports.

Tit-for-tat exchanges have seen US levies imposed on China rise to 145 per cent, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125 per cent toll on US imports.

Figures released by Beijing's General Administration of Customs on Monday showed a 12.4 per cent jump in overseas shipments, more than double the 4.6 per cent predicted in a Bloomberg survey.

Imports during the same period fell 4.3 per cent, an improvement on the first two months of the year in a sign of rebounding domestic consumption.

Beijing also said on Monday that the United States remained the largest single overseas destination for Chinese goods from January to March, amounting to US$115.6 billion.

Last month, which saw a second round of US tariffs imposed on Chinese goods, the country's exports to the United States increased by about 9 per cent year-on-year, Beijing said.

China's top leaders last month set an ambitious annual growth target of around 5 per cent, vowing to make domestic demand its main economic driver.

But its fragile recovery faces fresh headwinds from Trump's trade war.

The US side appeared to dial down the pressure slightly on Friday, listing tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops, semiconductors and other electronic products of which China is a major source.