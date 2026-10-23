CNA Explains: China’s fifth plenum puts party discipline centre stage. Why does it matter?

BEIJING: Top leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party will convene on Monday (Oct 26) for a key political meeting that could offer clues about Beijing’s priorities ahead of next autumn’s national congress - with party discipline taking centre stage.

The fifth plenary session, or fifth plenum, will run from Oct 26 to 29.

But rather than chart economic development plans, it will focus on strengthening internal party governance and discipline instead, Chinese state media has reported.

The gathering comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping presses ahead with his longstanding anti-corruption campaign, amid continued scrutiny of misconduct within the Communist Party.

It also puts the spotlight on how Beijing intends to tighten oversight of its vast political apparatus ahead of a crucial leadership reshuffle in 2027.

So why is this fifth plenum different, what does its focus on party discipline signal, and what should observers watch for?

Why is this fifth plenum different?

Plenums are closed-door meetings of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, held between national party congresses to discuss and approve major policies.

The Communist Party typically holds seven plenums during each five-year leadership cycle, said Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS), with different meetings serving different purposes.

“The fifth plenum usually lays out priorities for the next five-year plan,” he said.