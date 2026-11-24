JIUQUAN, Gansu: China will launch its Shenzhou-24 spaceship on Wednesday (Nov 25) at 8.18am local time (0018 GMT) with a crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board China's space station.

The three-person flight crew consists of commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload specialist Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, whose participation is part of bilateral cooperation under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

The crew is in good condition and launch preparations are complete, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Tuesday.

China's Shenzhou missions have sent trios of Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong station for six-month stays since 2021.

Ali is scheduled for a short-term visit before returning with two of the outgoing Shenzhou-23 crew.

Zhu Yangzhu from the Shenzhou-23 crew will be staying in space for a year-long mission, authorities said.