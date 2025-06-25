Fur-st of its kind: China debuts pet degree as booming industry faces talent crunch

BEIJING: China is giving paws a place in the classroom with its first university degree focused on pets, as demand for skilled professionals rises in the fast-growing industry.

Offered by China Agricultural University in Beijing, the new animal science major will welcome an inaugural batch of 50 students in September.

Unlike traditional animal science programmes that focus on livestock, the four-year degree will zero in on companion animals such as dogs, cats and horses, according to the university’s online brochure.

"Companion animals are pets that can live with humans, communicate intimately and emotionally with them, and bring joy to their lives,” said Liu Guoshi, vice dean of the university’s College of Animal Science, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Students will cover everything from pet nutrition and breeding to behaviour and welfare, in a curriculum designed to meet real-world industry needs, according to Liu.

They will spend their first year studying at the main campus in Beijing, and the next three years at a research institute in the city of Yantai in Shandong province. Graduates will be awarded a Bachelor of Agricultural Science degree.

The news has sparked buzz online, with some Chinese netizens quipping they would return to university just to enrol in the new pet major.

“Are graduate students from other majors welcome?” asked one Xiaohongshu user with the handle “protector of cats”.