10 dead, 33 missing in northwest China floods

BEIJING: Ten people are dead and 33 missing after flash floods and mudslides in northwest China's Gansu province, state media reported on Friday (Aug 8), the latest in a series of lethal weather events to hit the country.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer, when some regions experience heavy rain while others bake in searing heat.

Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered "utmost effort" in rescuing the missing people on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Due to the "frequent occurrence of extreme weather", Xi ordered all regions to "resolutely overcome complacency" and strengthen efforts to identify risks, the broadcaster added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

From Aug 7, "continuous heavy rain" in Gansu triggered flash floods, with the death toll on Friday afternoon standing at 10, CCTV said.