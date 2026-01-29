China bans 73 people from all football for life, will punish 13 clubs ahead of 2026 season

Seventy-three people, including former Chinese Football Association (CFA) president Chen Xuyuan and former national team coach Li Tie, have been banned for life from all football-related activities.

Meanwhile, 13 clubs, including Tianjin Jinmen Tiger, Shanghai Shenhua, Shanghai Port and Beijing Guoan, will face point deductions and financial penalties in the 2026 season.

At a press conference on Thursday (Jan 29) in Beijing, the CFA, the Ministry of Public Security and the General Administration of Sport outlined the campaign against match‑fixing, betting and corrupt refereeing in the football industry.

“The Ministry of Public Security will continue to work with sports administrative departments to maintain a high‑pressure stance of strict law enforcement and severe punishment, effectively support and advance these efforts thoroughly and concretely,” a senior official from the Ministry of Public Security said.

A CFA official said: “For 73 industry personnel, including Chen Xuyuan and Li Tie, whose criminal offences have been confirmed by effective judicial judgments, the CFA has imposed a lifetime ban on engaging in any football‑related activities.

“For three other personnel whose unlawful acts were verified in the cases and who were decided by procuratorial organs not to be prosecuted according to law, a five‑year ban on engaging in any football‑related activities has been imposed.”