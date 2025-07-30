Two former China football officials sentenced for corruption

BEIJING: Chinese courts sentenced two former football officials to jail terms of over a decade and imposed massive fines on Wednesday (Jul 30), part of an ongoing crackdown on graft in the sport.

Liu Jun, the former head of China's top professional football league, was given an 11-year jail term by a court in central Hubei province.

Liu, the ex-boss of the Chinese Super League, was also fined 1.1 million yuan (US$153,000) on charges of "bribery".

Reports of Liu's fall from grace emerged nearly two years ago when he was placed under investigation for suspected corruption.

And Wang Xiaoping, who previously headed the Chinese Football Association's (CFA) disciplinary committee, was handed a sentence of 10 and a half years for bribery.