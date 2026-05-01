‘Everyone wants to come to China now’: Chinese universities draw more foreign students beyond Western countries

SINGAPORE: When Nazrin Allahverdiyeva, 19, attended her first class at China Medical University (CMU) back in 2024, she recalls not being able to “understand anything”.

“I felt so dumb,” said the student from Azerbaijan, a transcontinental country bordered by Russia, Georgia, Armenia and Iran.

Her experience was made more daunting given CMU’s reputation as one of China’s leading medical schools. Founded in 1931 in the northeastern province of Liaoning, the prestigious public university has long been regarded as a key training ground for many Chinese medical professionals.

Yet even some of her local coursemates struggled to keep up, she said.

“Can you imagine - if Chinese students couldn’t understand classes, I wouldn’t be able to,” Allahverdiyeva said.

She said her language skills have since advanced significantly, and she is now pursuing her five-year degree in clinical medicine, adding that she can follow lectures and communicate effectively in Chinese during practical sessions and anatomy classes held in local hospitals.

Interest in Chinese universities back home in Azerbaijan has grown in recent years, said Allahverdiyeva.

“Everyone wants to come to China now. When I chose to study in China, it wasn’t popular back then,” she said, adding that there were other foreign students in her cohort - “mostly from African countries”, as well as some from Iran.