China's former Vice Premier Liu Yandong has died, Xinhua says

BEIJING: Liu Yandong, China's former vice premier and a former member of the elite Politburo, died in Beijing on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Liu, who was 80 when she died,was widely regarded as the most prominent and highest-ranking female official in China during much of her tenure in the country's male-dominated political leadership.

She was one of only a handful of women ever to serve as a full member of the Politburo since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949. The current 21 members of the Politburo are all men.