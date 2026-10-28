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China's former Vice Premier Liu Yandong has died, Xinhua says
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East Asia

China's former Vice Premier Liu Yandong has died, Xinhua says

China's former Vice Premier Liu Yandong has died, Xinhua says

Vice Premier of China, Liu Yandong delivers a speech during a ceremony with the French Minister for Sports on Jun 29, 2016, in Chamonix Mont-Blanc. (Photo: AFP/Jean-Pierre Clatot)

28 Oct 2026 07:15PM
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BEIJING: Liu Yandong, China's former vice premier and a former member of the elite Politburo, died in Beijing on Wednesday, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

Liu, who was 80 when she died,was widely regarded as the most prominent and highest-ranking female official in China during much of her tenure in the country's male-dominated political leadership.

She was one of only a handful of women ever to serve as a full member of the Politburo since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949. The current 21 members of the Politburo are all men.

Source: Reuters/ec

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