Longer hours, better grades? China pushes weekend breaks for high school students, parents push back

SINGAPORE: The school day begins just after 7.30am and ends past 9.40pm, well after nightfall.

Two breaks punctuate the gruelling 14-hour study stretch - a two-hour lunch recess and a one-hour dinner break.

This is the rhythm of academic life for Nian Nian (not her real name), a second-year high school student in China’s Yichun city in south-eastern Jiangxi province.

"My days in school are spent doing almost nothing but studying,” the 17-year-old told CNA.

But she has a welcome reprieve for two days each week, being given the full weekend off.

On paper, all high schools in China are supposed to put in place this practice of “shuangxiu”, as it is called in Chinese. The term literally means double rest.

That hasn’t been the case. And now, the matter has come under the spotlight after recent enforcement efforts by education authorities ahead of the gaokao, the fiercely competitive national college entrance examination held in early June.

But it’s also garnered mixed reactions, laying bare the challenges in balancing student welfare and academic performance, especially with the gaokao widely seen as a gatekeeper of opportunity.

SCHOOLING ON WEEKENDS

China’s push for a five-day school week dates back decades.

A 1995 circular by the State Council stipulated that all primary and secondary schools should implement a five-day school week.

Fast forward to 2022, when the education ministry stated that high schools should not organise classes or tutoring sessions during weekends.