China seeks to take ties with Germany to 'new level': Wang Yi

MUNICH: China's top diplomat Wang Yi told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Beijing hoped to bring bilateral ties to a "new level", as they met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday (Feb 14).

Wang has been trying to present Beijing as a more reliable and stable partner of the European Union, as the bloc seeks to reduce its dependence on both China and an unpredictable United States.

He told Merz that China hoped to work with Germany to bring the "all-round strategic partnership to a new level", according to a readout from Beijing's foreign ministry.

With Berlin's support, Beijing also wanted to "prepare for the next stage of high-level exchanges", Wang added.

Deep economic ties between the two countries have frayed in recent years over issues ranging from claims of unfair trade practices to protectionism.

Merz is reportedly preparing to make his inaugural visit to China this month, with a pressing issue being how to navigate evolving commercial ties.

Wang on Saturday affirmed support for Germany to play a greater role in retaining its "strategic autonomy and self-reliance" and to be a "driving force" for cooperation between China and Europe.

"China also expects Germany to become a ... stabilising anchor for China-Europe strategic relations," he told Merz.

Germany's foreign minister Johann Wadephul visited Beijing in December, pressing Chinese officials including Wang to use their influence to help end Russia's war in Ukraine.

An earlier visit to China by Wadephul had been cancelled at the last minute, with Germany saying that meetings with key officials could not be arranged.