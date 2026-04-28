Beyond the ‘iron rice bowl’: Why more young Chinese are choosing flexible work

SHENZHEN: Zhao Xiaoyu is at a busy hospital in Guangzhou to meet her client for the day.

The 25-year-old is not a nurse or doctor. Instead, she works as a “medical escort”, or “pei zhen shi” in Chinese, accompanying patients and helping them navigate registration, consultations and test procedures.

“I was drawn by the flexibility and the chance to use my medical background to help people,” the nursing graduate said.

Compared with fixed office work, she added, the role offers something many young workers increasingly value: control over their own time.

Zhao takes assignments through a platform that connects freelance escorts with patients who need help navigating hospital visits, earning about 6,000 to 8,000 yuan (US$875 to US$1,167) a month.

“Rather than being tied to fixed office hours and a single career path, I’m willing to accept some uncertainty if it means having control over my own time,” she said.

Zhao is part of a growing cohort of young Chinese workers turning to flexible, platform-based roles - drawn by greater autonomy, new digital opportunities and even a rejection of the gruelling “996” corporate work culture, which typically means working from 9am to 9pm, six days a week.

Yet many are also navigating the trade-offs of unstable income, weaker social protections and uncertain career trajectories.

As the trend gathers pace, companies are unbundling roles into on-demand tasks, analysts point out, while authorities move to rewrite labour and social security rules to accommodate what economists see as a potentially enduring shift in China’s labour market.