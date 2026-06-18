China unveils white paper on global governance, calls for stronger Global South representation

BEIJING: China on Wednesday (Jun 17) released a new white paper on global governance, warning that the international system is at a critical crossroads.

It also called for a greater voice for countries in the Global South while reaffirming the central role of international institutions such as the United Nations.

The nearly 50-page document, which sets out Beijing’s vision for reforming global governance, comes as China seeks to position itself as a champion of multilateralism amid growing geopolitical tensions.

The white paper was unveiled at a rare news conference led by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, alongside senior officials from the country’s state planner and the ruling Communist Party, in a display of cross-agency coordination.

At the press conference, Wang Yi said the world was facing mounting challenges that required renewed commitment to multilateralism.

"Global governance is like a boat sailing against strong currents and it risks going backward if not moved,” he added.

"As the world has entered a new period of turbulence, more than ever, we need to reinvigorate multilateralism to uphold rules and the rule of law and increase the efficiency and efficacy of governance."