More effective than pandas: Beijing taps global youth influencers to promote ‘cooler China’
Experts say that influencer content might help China humanise its global image - but overly positive portrayals risk online backlash.
SINGAPORE: Street food, spontaneous dances with aunties, and marvelling at the convenience of high-speed trains and sleek electric vehicles.
These are some of the scenes of China being captured by foreign influencers on social media.
As part of efforts to rebrand itself on the world stage, Beijing is inviting young global influencers on an all-expenses-paid 10-day trip to China this July. There, they will collaborate with local content creators, immerse themselves in Chinese culture, and showcase the “real China” to their followers.
Recruiting influencers from around the world - able to engage audiences in more authentic ways - may do more for China’s soft power campaign than diplomats, or even cuddly pandas, say analysts.
“Their perceived independence and relatability may help present a more grassroots and humanised portrayal of China - one that resonates more with global audiences than messages delivered by state media, diplomats, or elite commentators,” said Dr Li Mei, a media and communications lecturer specialising in China at the University of Sydney.
Influencers are often seen as “genuine individuals rather than agents of political messaging”, she said, adding that “this higher level of trust makes influencers a more credible source of information and cultural exchange”.
“This influencer strategy … (is) to a large degree more effective than what we call panda diplomacy,” said Cheng Mingming, a professor in digital marketing at Curtin University in Perth, Australia.
“They might be invited by the Chinese government ... but content is generated by them, not the government so it's different,” he added.
Cheng also noted that the Chinese government wants outsiders to know that “China is developing rapidly, is actually a safe place to travel and is also enjoying really great economic growth”.
Related:
At a regular press conference on Jun 12, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian shared a message: “A true China with its multiple facets and dimensions is being discovered by more and more people around the world.”
“We will open wider, broaden our vision of innovation, and deepen cooperation to share more opportunities and benefits with the rest of the world, and let people all over the world see and experience an ever-cooler China,” he added.
SUCCESS OF ISHOWSPEED
One recent example of influencer power in action is US content creator IShowSpeed, who travelled to China for a 10-day visit in April.
With a combined social media following of more than 120 million followers across various platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, IShowSpeed's visit was hailed as a major win for promoting Chinese soft power, sparking widespread curiosity among fans about developments in the country.
His videos and livestreams of travels across major cities like Chongqing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing - where he marvelled at Chinese high-speed trains and technology, used Chinese digital payment apps and test drove cutting-edge electric vehicles - have amassed millions of views on average and also turned him into a social media sensation within China.
“The stuff he shows is actually pretty real - street food, random aunties dragging him into dancing, super chill vibes at night in big cities like Shanghai or Chengdu - that's just how it is,” wrote a YouTube fan in a comment that drew hundreds of likes.
“I get why people are debating whether his videos are ‘Chinese propaganda’ or whatever but from my perspective, it’s just a dude reacting to a place that is actually pretty safe, modern and fun to explore.”
“It’s surely not the full picture of China but it’s definitely not fake either … he’s showing a side of China that’s real for a lot of us living here.”
“His streams changed my perspective,” wrote one Reddit user in a thread discussing the 20-year-old influencer’s global adventures.
“Speed has no agenda, (he’s) just someone who wants to explore the world, learn new cultures and meet new people. He should win a Nobel peace prize for his trip to China,” said another.
“IShowSpeed was not the first Western influencer to visit China but his trip was arguably one of the most prominent, particularly among Gen Z audiences,” Dr Li said, adding that his visit “certainly opened an additional window through which international audiences could observe everyday life in China”.
“This kind of exposure provides an alternative narrative to the dominant portrayals often portrayed in mainstream Western media coverage of China, which tends to focus on themes such as censorship, lack of freedom or geopolitical tensions,” she said.
“Influencers offer a more informal, personal and relatable lens - showcasing aspects of Chinese society that are frequently overlooked and glimpses of daily life that suggest normalcy, dynamism and even modernity.”
Cheng said IShowSpeed’s China content had a significant impact on his followers but remained sceptical about its long-term impact on views towards the country.
“It raised awareness but whether (it will) change perceptions and behaviours, we just can’t verify that at this stage.”
EXCLUSIVE ACCESS
Following the global attention generated by IShowSpeed’s visit, China is now inviting young foreign influencers on paid trips to the country.
The “China-Global Youth Influencer Exchange Programme”, co-organised by the Secretariat of the World Youth Development Forum (WYDF) and state-backed Beijing Youth Daily, has been promoted actively across state media channels and social platforms.
The trip is expected to kick off on Jul 14 and influencers will get to visit various tech giant headquarters across the country, such as Xiaohongshu’s office in Shanghai.
They will observe tech demos by innovation firms in Shenzhen and livestream videos from locations like the Great Wall of China.
They will also have a hand at practising traditional taichi in the city of Handan in Hebei province, known for its history and cultural sights.
China’s summer school holidays are over and the traveller numbers for the season are out – with increases all round. From July to August, immigration authorities recorded 110 million entries and exits over two months, a 30 per cent jump from the same period the year before. CNA's Tan Yew Guan finds out the reasons behind the increase.
However, a few conditions must first be met.
Influencers must be 35 years old or younger and have a sizable online following of at least 300,000 followers across different social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and X.
College Daily, an online publication targeted at Chinese students studying in the US, said applicants should love Chinese culture and have “no history of bad behaviour”.
Selected influencers will get to work with 10 Chinese influencers, each with more than 1 million followers on popular Chinese social media apps like Xiaohongshu and Douyin.
During the trip, at least two short-form videos must be published, along with a collaborative highlight reel involving Chinese creators.
“From entertainment to culture”, there are no restrictions on the type of content, the ad said, adding that all creators “regardless of style” were welcomed.
Beyond the appeal of a 10-day all-expenses-paid trip, a major draw for young influencers would be “exclusive access” to events and restricted areas typically off-limits to tourists, said Cheng.
"If you're invited (to China) by the Chinese government, you're going to have exclusive access to things that others will not have,” he said. “You’ll (be able to) see things that go on behind the scenes."
“The Chinese market is a powerful draw,” added Dr Li.
“With its massive population and highly active digital media users, China presents huge opportunities for influencers looking to grow their reach,” she said.
NOT A SILVER BULLET, EXPERTS SAY
But even with the allure of free travel and exclusive official access, experts have also highlighted examples of how things have gone wrong.
In 2023, six US fashion influencers came under fire for posting videos promoting a sponsored trip to fast-fashion giant Shein’s factory - accused of using forced labour and environmentally damaging practices.
Referencing the case, Dr Li highlighted how influencers faced enormous backlash particularly in the West if they appeared to promote Chinese state narratives - whether intentional or not.
“Accusations of spreading propaganda or acting as a mouthpiece for the Chinese state can damage their credibility and erode trust among followers,” Dr Li said, adding that audiences, especially digitally literate ones, are “quick to identify inconsistencies and hidden agendas” and also remain “sceptical of overly positive portrayals that appear to sideline legitimate criticisms”.
“Rather than using influencers solely as conduits for positive messaging, organisations and states should consider fostering genuine engagement that allows for critique, addresses public concerns, and provides transparent responses supported by evidence.”
“The (Shein) case underscores a broader lesson - that public relations strategies relying heavily on controlled, one-sided messaging are increasingly vulnerable in today’s dialogic and participatory digital media environment.”
Influencers have the potential to become unofficial cultural ambassadors of a country, but the key is in fostering authentic connections.
“A single viral personality cannot fully reshape geopolitical soft power narratives on their own,” said Dr Li.
“They can create initial sparks or windows of opportunity for more sustained engagement and mutual understanding.”