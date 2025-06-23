More effective than pandas: Beijing taps global youth influencers to promote ‘cooler China’

SINGAPORE: Street food, spontaneous dances with aunties, and marvelling at the convenience of high-speed trains and sleek electric vehicles.

These are some of the scenes of China being captured by foreign influencers on social media.

As part of efforts to rebrand itself on the world stage, Beijing is inviting young global influencers on an all-expenses-paid 10-day trip to China this July. There, they will collaborate with local content creators, immerse themselves in Chinese culture, and showcase the “real China” to their followers.

Recruiting influencers from around the world - able to engage audiences in more authentic ways - may do more for China’s soft power campaign than diplomats, or even cuddly pandas, say analysts.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“Their perceived independence and relatability may help present a more grassroots and humanised portrayal of China - one that resonates more with global audiences than messages delivered by state media, diplomats, or elite commentators,” said Dr Li Mei, a media and communications lecturer specialising in China at the University of Sydney.

Influencers are often seen as “genuine individuals rather than agents of political messaging”, she said, adding that “this higher level of trust makes influencers a more credible source of information and cultural exchange”.

“This influencer strategy … (is) to a large degree more effective than what we call panda diplomacy,” said Cheng Mingming, a professor in digital marketing at Curtin University in Perth, Australia.

“They might be invited by the Chinese government ... but content is generated by them, not the government so it's different,” he added.

Cheng also noted that the Chinese government wants outsiders to know that “China is developing rapidly, is actually a safe place to travel and is also enjoying really great economic growth”.