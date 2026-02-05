How a gold trading platform’s collapse sparked rare protests in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN: Rare public protests erupted in Shenzhen last month after the collapse of a gold trading platform operated by Jieworui, a company based in the city’s Shuibei district.

The firm’s downfall has drawn attention to shadow markets – informal trading arrangements operating outside official exchanges – that have gained popularity amid sharp swings in global gold prices.

Analysts say such volatility has helped fuel speculative activity, as retail investors sought to lock in gains from short-term price movements.

WHAT HAPPENED AT SHUIBEI

Shuibei, often dubbed China’s “jewellery capital”, is home to thousands of traders, manufacturers and wholesalers, and sits at the heart of the country’s gold and jewellery supply chain.

The area has been under scrutiny since mid-January, following allegations that Jieworui had defaulted on hundreds of millions of yuan in payments to customers who traded gold and other precious metals on its platform.

The number of affected users is estimated to run into the tens of thousands, based on the volume of people queueing for payouts on Jieworui’s trading platform since payment issues first emerged.